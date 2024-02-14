Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 514,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

