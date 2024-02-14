Legacy Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.26. 645,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,859. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.