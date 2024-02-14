Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Position Boosted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

