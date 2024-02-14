LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.