Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.02% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $77,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

AEIS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,109. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.