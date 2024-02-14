Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327,453 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for 1.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 7.31% of SEI Investments worth $579,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,311. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

