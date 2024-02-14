Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $199.83 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,002 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.62% of Cummins worth $199,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMI traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.55. 1,340,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,472. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

