Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $458.39 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206,527 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.21% of Alibaba Group worth $458,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 6,216,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,920,955. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

