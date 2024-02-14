Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,787 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $110,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weatherford International by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of WFRD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 155,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

