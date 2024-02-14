Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 219,984 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219,984 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 4.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $712,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,109,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

