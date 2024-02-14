Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 33,630 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Rambus were worth $79,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 40.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $9,204,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 51.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 205.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 206,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 311,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

