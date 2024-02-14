Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.52% of Hexcel worth $83,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

