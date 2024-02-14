Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
LOW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.32. 476,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,175. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.75.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
