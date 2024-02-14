Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Up 31.0 %

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,584,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.