Macquarie Downgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Underperform

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of U stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,438.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

