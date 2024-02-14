Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,867. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.