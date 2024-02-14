Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

LLY stock traded up $13.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $755.48. 1,421,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.16 and its 200-day moving average is $585.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $764.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $717.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

