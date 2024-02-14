Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.66. 789,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,688. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,295.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $970.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.