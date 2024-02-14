Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.84. 12,044,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,785,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

