Mantle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $156.06 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,226,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.69044266 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $182,290,302.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

