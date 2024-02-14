Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Maplebear Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ CART traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 3,427,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $703,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

