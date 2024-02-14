Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Maplebear Stock Down 7.9 %

CART traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 2,804,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,838. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

