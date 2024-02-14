Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.10).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.02. The firm has a market cap of £49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

