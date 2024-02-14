Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Masco by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Down 1.1 %

MAS opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.