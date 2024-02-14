Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. Materion has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

