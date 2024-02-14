Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Materion Price Performance
Shares of Materion stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. Materion has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Materion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.
Institutional Trading of Materion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.
