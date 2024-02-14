Matrix Service Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Matrix Service Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.07 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,119 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

