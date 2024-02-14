Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $376.73

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $376.73 and last traded at $373.76, with a volume of 46593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

