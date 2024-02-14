Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.79% of Merit Medical Systems worth $71,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 78,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

