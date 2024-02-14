Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $100.74 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

