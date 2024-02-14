MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) vs. Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Head to Head Analysis

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MGIC Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGIC Investment pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGIC Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MGIC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and MGIC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.29 MGIC Investment $1.16 billion 4.60 $712.95 million $2.49 7.69

Analyst Ratings

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lancashire and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 0 2 0 0 2.00 MGIC Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Lancashire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment 61.72% 14.82% 11.33%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Lancashire on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.