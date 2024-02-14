Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,971 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

