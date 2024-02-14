Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 645,040 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 645,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

