Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,023,699 shares of company stock valued at $127,384,516. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 0.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.