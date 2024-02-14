Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.80 on Wednesday, hitting $331.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,847. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,373.10, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

