Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.23. 106,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $513.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

