Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,415,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $61,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 351,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,619. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $80.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

