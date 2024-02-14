Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,074,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,509,000. International Paper comprises about 5.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 324,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.