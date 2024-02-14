Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,008,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,293.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 960,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

