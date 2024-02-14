Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 44,066 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. 340,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,206. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

