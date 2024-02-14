Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,884,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,043. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

