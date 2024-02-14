Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1,331.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.61% of Bread Financial worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 37,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

