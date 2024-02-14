Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $144.24. 6,986,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.