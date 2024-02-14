Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
UNIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 220,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,582. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
