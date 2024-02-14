Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $10.16 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 162,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $70,546,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2,614.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,188,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. 182,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

