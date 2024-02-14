Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $537.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.50 and a 200 day moving average of $514.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

