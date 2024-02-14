Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $10.22 Million Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 99,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,711. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.