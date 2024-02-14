Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,224,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,963,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 4.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 494,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,309. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

