Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $499.29. The stock had a trading volume of 858,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average is $455.86. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

