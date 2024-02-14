Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 100,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

