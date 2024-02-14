Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $16.68 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 552,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,678,000. The Carlyle Group makes up 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 704,036 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 233,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

